European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. European Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 62.40 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of £440.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

