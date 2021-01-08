Evercore ISI Raises Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $20.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.