Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.51 and last traded at $239.64. Approximately 309,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 211,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,729,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

