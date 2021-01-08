Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $240.51 and last traded at $239.64. 309,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 211,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.08.

The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

