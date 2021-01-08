Everex Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $946,598.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00268217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.02584626 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

