Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

