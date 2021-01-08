Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.17 ($30.78).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €27.03 ($31.80) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.00.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

