exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) Shares Down 15%

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) fell 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. 172,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 40,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73.

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$5.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

