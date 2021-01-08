Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is currently suffering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disruptions in the global travel space resulting in softness in travel trends remain major overhangs for the company’s bookings. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Additionally, sluggishness in the trivago segment remains another headwind. Further, weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company is impacting its top line negatively. Nevertheless, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Also, cost-saving initiatives of the company are acting as tailwinds. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts and product innovation endeavors are other positives. However, intensifying competition in the online travel space remains a risk. Further, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $142.20. 49,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,025. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Expedia Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

