Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) Shares Up 9.7%

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 4,807,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 2,278,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the third quarter worth $51,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Experience Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Experience Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

