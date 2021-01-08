Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exterran currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Exterran stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 161,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

