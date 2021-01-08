Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Price Up 9%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 344,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 360,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

EYEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

