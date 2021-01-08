F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.39.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $180.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

