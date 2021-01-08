Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. 113,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 280.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $716,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $463,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.