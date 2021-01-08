Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FMAO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $24.26 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $270.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

