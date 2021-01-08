Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.64.

FSLY stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.76. 93,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,115. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $853,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,379 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,432.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,373 shares of company stock worth $43,415,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

