Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 15.1%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) rose 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.45 and last traded at $99.78. Approximately 3,290,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,808,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.72.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $364,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

