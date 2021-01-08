Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Fathom alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

FTHM opened at $39.22 on Monday. Fathom has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fathom (FTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.