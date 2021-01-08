FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

