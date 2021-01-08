FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.36. 129,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,467. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

