Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GSM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 975,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,312. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $309.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

