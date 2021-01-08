Fetch (FET) Price Hits $0.0409

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

