Financial Analysis: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 17.76% 14.49% 7.21% Seanergy Maritime -21.30% -46.30% -5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TORM and Seanergy Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seanergy Maritime has a consensus price target of $0.72, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than TORM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TORM and Seanergy Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $693.00 million 0.82 $166.02 million N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $86.50 million 0.45 -$11.70 million ($12.16) -0.05

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Volatility & Risk

TORM has a beta of -389.34, indicating that its stock price is 39,034% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TORM beats Seanergy Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

