Financial Contrast: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.73% 27.20% 14.74% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.16 billion 7.92 $472.79 million $1.65 34.85 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novozymes A/S and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 5 2 0 0 1.29 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim finishing and abrasion, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products; and development agreement with CARBIOS to produce enzyme for recycling of pet-plastics and fibers. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.