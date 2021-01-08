Financial Contrast: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 2.03% 2.96% 0.57% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1.80% 1.83% 0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.59 $140.10 million $2.33 8.44 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 2.20 $87.86 million $2.27 4.95

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outfront Media and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67

Outfront Media presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 34.16%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Volatility & Risk

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

