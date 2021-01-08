Financial Survey: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) & RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.48 million 2.43 $70,000.00 N/A N/A RingCentral $902.86 million 38.60 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -2,046.42

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 3.06% 15.28% 3.57% RingCentral -9.52% -9.06% -3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 0 25 1 3.04

RingCentral has a consensus target price of $322.60, indicating a potential downside of 17.03%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Data Storage.

Risk and Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Meetings, a collaborative meetings solution that offers web meetings, video conferencing, and screen sharing. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers; RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

