Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Finning International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $23.18. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Finning International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

