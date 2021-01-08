Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF.L) (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.57

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF.L) (LON:FIF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and traded as high as $76.34. Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF.L) shares last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 115,794 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.55. The stock has a market cap of £97.92 million and a P/E ratio of -125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

