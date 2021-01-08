First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the third quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

