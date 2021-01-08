First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 11,127,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,558,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 75,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 40,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

