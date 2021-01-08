First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.45. 1,835,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,259,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.