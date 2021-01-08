First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of FMBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 881,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,743. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

