First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $105.50 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Solar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $1,722,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.