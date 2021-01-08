First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $101.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $105.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in First Solar by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

