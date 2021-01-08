FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FGROY shares. HSBC lowered shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.71. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

