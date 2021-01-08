FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.17. Approximately 419,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 624,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 49.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

