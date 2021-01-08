FLIP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. FLIP has a total market cap of $260,475.07 and approximately $76.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

