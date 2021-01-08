FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its position in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

