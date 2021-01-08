Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.87

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.87 and last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 1033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

