Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

