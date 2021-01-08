Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading Up 5.3%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 689,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 692,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $400.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

