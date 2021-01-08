Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.60

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 4608972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $56,233,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition by 49.8% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 124,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition by 323.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FEAC)

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

