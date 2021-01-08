Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of FL stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

