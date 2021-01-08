Forterra (FRTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) recently:

1/7/2021 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

12/30/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – Forterra is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Forterra had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2020 – Forterra is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Forterra is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Forterra had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRTA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 7,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forterra by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

