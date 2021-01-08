Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOJCY. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortum Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of Hold.

FOJCY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 4,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.18.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

