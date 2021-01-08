Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after buying an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

