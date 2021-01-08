Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of FBM opened at $19.20 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $829.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

