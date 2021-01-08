Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FCPT. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.78. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.