Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 1,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Foxby Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXBY)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

