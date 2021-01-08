Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

FC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

